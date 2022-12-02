$73,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have made a $73,500 drug bust in the municipality after using a search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to police, officer seized fentanyl, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

A large amount of Canadian currency, an airsoft pistol, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

Police also say the suspect in the incident was bound by prohibition orders, release orders and is also the suspect in a stolen vehicle investigation.

A 44-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged with several offences including two counts of possessing a restricted weapon contrary to a prohibition order and three counts of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.