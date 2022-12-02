$73,000 drug bust in Chatham-Kent

Items seized by Chatham-Kent police as part of an investigation on Dec. 1, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent police) Items seized by Chatham-Kent police as part of an investigation on Dec. 1, 2022. (Source: Chatham-Kent police)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. to dismiss charges against Huawei's Meng Wanzhou

U.S. prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss bank fraud and other charges against Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of China's Huawei Technologies whose 2018 arrest strained relations between the U.S. and China.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver