WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex has reached another vaccination milestone with 70 per cent of eligible residents having both doses of the COVID-19 shot.

According to the Windsor Essex County Health Unit 70.1 per cent residents 12 and older have both doses of the shot, while 77.7 per cent have at least one dose.

The WECHU is reporting 56 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

Nine cases are community acquired

One case is outbreak related

32 cases are still under investigation

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,380 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,627 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 316 cases are currently active:

106 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

210 non-VOC cases are active

There have been 2,260 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

WECHU says there are currently seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are five workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex, one long-term retirement home is in outbreak and there is one community outbreak, the health unit says.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: