70 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths over three days.

WECHU says 18 cases were reported on Saturday, 31 cases on Sunday and 21 cases on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 464 people.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 10 people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated, three are vaccinated. There are three unvaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are four unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,560 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,901 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 195 cases are currently active, including 110 cases that are variants of concern (VOC).

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

2 workplaces

0 long-term care or retirement homes

5 community outbreaks

2 school outbreaks

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

36 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

17 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel-related

15 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED