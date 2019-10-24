

CTV Windsor





LASALLE, Ont. -- Three new condo buildings are in the works in the Town of LaSalle.

It's a $70-million project proposed by the Valente Development Corporation.

The project plans call for 178 units in a four-storey building and two six-storey buildings on Ellis Street near the Zehrs store on Malden Road.

President Peter Valente tells CTV News the units will be mostly two bed and two bath condos that cater to empty nesters.

Town council unanimously approved a zoning change for the property Tuesday night and Valente hopes to have a shovel in the ground next year.

The development is expected to be completed in the next two years.