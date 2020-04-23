WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says there are 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including seven new cases.

The health unit shared the latest numbers Thursday morning. There are 116 recovered cases.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 31.

Ahmed says an important part of managing the spread is contact tracing with people close to COVID-19 positive cases.

“Contacts are broken down into household contacts and those that the person interacted with, but does not live with,” says Ahmed.

Ahmed says not all people who have been in contact with a person who has COVID-19 will get the virus.

“Don’t panic if you are identified as a close contact for COVID-19, just follow the public health recommendations to self-isolate and monitor your symptoms,” adds Ahmed.

WECHU has expanded staff to ensure they can contact people and prevent the spread.

They have gone from 13 nurses working in the infectious disease department, to an increased of over 70.

There have been 4,718 people tested in Windsor-Essex, and 644 tests are pending.

“Some of these delays are on people who may have mild symptoms or are out in the community,” says Ahmed.

In Chatham-Kent, 37 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.More coming.