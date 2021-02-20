WINDSOR, ONT. -- The convenience store, 7-Eleven is looking to serve alcoholic beverages, but not every likes the idea.

The chain wants to serve beer and wine inside at least 61 of its stores.

"To compliment our fresh food and hot food programs, we are preparing for in-store service of a small selection of Ontario-made beer and wine products offered during limited hours and in designated consumption areas of our stores," read a statement from 7-Eleven to CTV News.

Applications across the province are now under review with the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, including five in Windsor, one in Leamington, one in Chatham, three in London and one in Woodstock.

"Staff would be Smartserve trained," said a 7-Eleven spokesperson adding the company's been a responsible retailer controlling access to age-restricted products for more than 25 years.

Although if approved, service and consumption of alcohol will take place inside the store, there are those who don't agree with the idea of a convenience store selling alcohol.

"Kids go there on their breaks and after school. They are going to have to dodge drink patrons to get their snacks and Slurpies. It just makes no sense," said one concerned individual.

Applications are in the 'public phase' at this time. Any concerns or objections can be filed by March 11, 2021.