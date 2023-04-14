$7,500 in gift cards stolen from Huron Church business

Windsor police are asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole $7,500 worth of activated gift cards.

Police say the suspects entered a business in the 1700 block of Huron Church Road, distracted the cashier and took the gift cards without paying for them.

Case #: 23-301317



Anyone with information is asked to call the Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.