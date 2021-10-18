69 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex over three days

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 69 new cases of COVID-19 over three days.

The health unit reported 31 new cases on Saturday, 21 cases on Sunday and 17 cases on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 460 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 20,264 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,577 people who have recovered.

The health unit says 227 cases are currently active - 146 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 81 non-VOC are active.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 11 people with COVID in hospital – seven are unvaccinated, three are fully vaccinated and one is partially vaccinated. There are four people in the WRH ICU – three are unvaccinated and one is fully vaccinated.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, there are three unvaccinated COVID patients in hospital and one patient who is partially/fully vaccinated.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

38 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

18 cases are community acquired

3 cases are travel related

2 cases are outbreak related

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

9 workplaces

1 long-term care or retirement home

1 community outbreaks

8 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: