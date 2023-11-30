67 tickets handed out in speeding blitz

Police services across Windsor-Essex handed out 67 tickets in a joint speed enforcement initiative on Wednesday.

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, LaSalle Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police collaborated in the joint operation aimed at mitigating speeding incidents.

The blitz resulted in a total of 67 tickets, including speeding and various vehicle document violations.

“Great job to all members involved. The ongoing partnerships with other services continue to demonstrate the significant impact achievable through collaborative efforts,” said Windsor police in a social media post.