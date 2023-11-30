WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 67 tickets handed out in speeding blitz

    Police radar

    Police services across Windsor-Essex handed out 67 tickets in a joint speed enforcement initiative on Wednesday.

    The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit, LaSalle Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police collaborated in the joint operation aimed at mitigating speeding incidents.

    The blitz resulted in a total of 67 tickets, including speeding and various vehicle document violations.

    “Great job to all members involved. The ongoing partnerships with other services continue to demonstrate the significant impact achievable through collaborative efforts,” said Windsor police in a social media post.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears

    With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News