Chatham-Kent Police are investigating after a 66-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash Monday.

The crash occurred on Third Concession Line near Zion Road around 4 p.m. Monday.

Once on scene emergency crews found the man unresponsive within the vehicle.

Police have turned the investigation over the Traffic Management Unit and are looking to speak with any witnesses.

The identity of the deceased man has not been released.