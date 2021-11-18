66 new COVID-19 cases, 27 outbreaks reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as outbreaks continue to climb.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 468 people.

WECHU reported a new death on Thursday, however the province already released on Wednesday that a person under 20 years old died.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,095 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,301 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – 12 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Nov. 10 there were three unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement home outbreak

13 community outbreaks

5 school outbreaks

1 hospital

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

21 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

19 cases are community acquired

15 cases are outbreak related

11 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED