66 new COVID-19 cases, 27 outbreaks reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as outbreaks continue to climb.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 468 people.
WECHU reported a new death on Thursday, however the province already released on Wednesday that a person under 20 years old died.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,095 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,301 people who have recovered.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 18 people with COVID in hospital – 12 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Nov. 10 there were three unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 6 workplaces
- 2 long-term care or retirement home outbreak
- 13 community outbreaks
- 5 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 21 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 19 cases are community acquired
- 15 cases are outbreak related
- 11 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 328,088 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,833 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 314,255 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 11,018 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 653,361 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 82.8% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.