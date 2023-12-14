WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 635 vehicles checked in Windsor RIDE programs

    Officers conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) and traffic enforcement programs at locations in Windsor Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Source: Windsor police) Officers conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) and traffic enforcement programs at locations in Windsor Ont., on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Source: Windsor police)

    It was a busy night for the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit.

    Officers conducted Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) and traffic enforcement programs at locations in Windsor on Wednesday.

    Here are the results:

    • 635 vehicles checked
    • 48 enforcement actions (tickets and other notices)
    • 2 roadside breath tests administered

