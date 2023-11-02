63-year-old man arrested after Windsor child pornography investigation

Windsor police have arrested a 63-year-old man after an investigation into the possession and transmission of child pornography.

In March, members of the Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an individual may have been uploading child pornography online.

On Sept. 12, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Bayberry Crescent in Belle River. Numerous electronic devices were seized, including computers, hard drives, and cellular phones.

On Oct. 31, the 63-year-old man was arrested and charged with:

Possession of child pornography (x 2)

Accessing child pornography (x 5)

Transmitting child pornography (x 5)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police ICE Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4896. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.