63 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 484 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,524 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,490 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

12 Workplaces

7 Community Outbreaks

17 Schools/Daycares

2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes

