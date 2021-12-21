63 new cases of COVID-19, one new death reported in Windsor-Essex
Windsor Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Windsor, Ont. -
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 63 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 484 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 23,524 confirmed cases of the virus, including 22,490 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 12 Workplaces
- 7 Community Outbreaks
- 17 Schools/Daycares
- 2 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes
