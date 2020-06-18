WINDSOR, ONT. -- There are six news cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including five in the agri-farm sector.

That’s according to numbers released by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on Thursday.

The total is 1,244 confirmed cases in Windsor-Essex, including 721 people who have recovered.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex remains at 67. Forty-nine deaths are related to residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

Eight workplaces are in outbreak status – five in Leamington and three in Kingsville.

There are also two long-term care facilities in outbreak status – Village of Aspen Lake and Country Village Homes.

In Chatham-Kent, the total number of positive cases is at 152.