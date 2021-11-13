597 vehicles screened during RIDE program
RIDE program conducted by Windsor police on Feb. 8, 2020. (Courtesy Windsor police)
Windsor, Ont. -
Windsor police screened 597 vehicles during a Friday night RIDE program.
The Traffic Enforcement Branch conducted the program at two locations.
As a result, police screened 597 vehicles, conducted three roadside approved screening devices, and one exceed blood alcohol concentration.
Windsor police are reminding residents to arrange for a ride home and to not drink and drive.