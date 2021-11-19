59 new COVID-19 cases, 29 outbreaks reported in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 468 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,154 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,336 people who have recovered.

Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 17 people with COVID in hospital – 11 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.

According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Nov. 10 there were three unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX

6 workplace outbreaks

3 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks

13 community outbreaks

6 school outbreaks

1 hospital outbreak

WECHU reported a new school outbreak and a new LTC or retirement home outbreak.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

19 cases are community acquired

3 cases are outbreak related

14 cases are still under investigation

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED