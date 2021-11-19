59 new COVID-19 cases, 29 outbreaks reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 and two new outbreaks on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 468 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 21,154 confirmed cases of the virus, including 20,336 people who have recovered.
Windsor Regional Hospital is reporting 17 people with COVID in hospital – 11 are unvaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and five are fully vaccinated. There are four unvaccinated and one fully vaccinated COVID patients in the WRH ICU.
According to the Erie Shores Healthcare website, as of Nov. 10 there were three unvaccinated COVID patients in the Leamington hospital.
OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX
- 6 workplace outbreaks
- 3 long-term care or retirement home outbreaks
- 13 community outbreaks
- 6 school outbreaks
- 1 hospital outbreak
WECHU reported a new school outbreak and a new LTC or retirement home outbreak.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 19 cases are community acquired
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 14 cases are still under investigation
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED
- 328,277 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 13,757 WEC residents have only received 1 dose
- 314,520 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- 11,718 WEC residents have received a 3rd dose/booster shot of a vaccine. Please note: Third doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are available for prioritized populations. Further information is available at https://www.wechu.org/cv/clinics#third-dose.
- A total of 654,515 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 86.5% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 82.9% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated.