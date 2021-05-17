Advertisement
59.7% of adults 18+ vaccinated across Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Published Monday, May 17, 2021 9:41AM EDT Last Updated Monday, May 17, 2021 10:34AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
Share:
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,133 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,350 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 5 cases are community acquired
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 6 cases are outbreak related
- 5 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
The health unit website says 1,435 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 203,246 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 187,902 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 15,344 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 218,590 doses have been administered to WEC residents