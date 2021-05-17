WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Monday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,133 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,350 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

5 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 cases are outbreak related

5 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

5 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

The health unit website says 1,435 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

There are 20 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: