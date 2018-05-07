

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a 58-year-old man was shot at Dresden Raceway.

Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at the raceway on Saturday around 11 p.m.

A 58-year-old man was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was initially transported to the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, but was later transferred to the London Health Sciences Center.

The area was evacuated and secured by police.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Cst. Tremblay at shawnt@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS it may be eligible for a cash reward.