55-year-old Windsor woman reported missing, last seen Sunday

Windsor police are searching for a missing 55-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.

Police say Vicki Nunn was reported missing after she was last seen in the area of Goyeau Street and Hanna Street West wearing a blue tank top, black shorts and sandals.

Nunn is described as a white woman, about 5’2” and 130 lbs. Police say she walks slowly and with a limp.

Police say they are concerned for Nunn’s safety and well-being.