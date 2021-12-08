53,000 bulbs: Williams Light Show returns in Kingsville

Windsor, Ont. -

The Williams Light Show is bigger than ever.

The Kingsville family added approximately 20,000 more lights to their popular holiday show, for a total of 53,000 bulbs.

The setup began in October.

“Setting up lights was just physically 305 hours this year between me, friends, family,” says Colton Williams, who added 10 giant snowflakes this year.

“As well, there’s tubes in every corner, and just more traditional LED lights.”

The 25-year-old’s inspiration comes from this grandmother, who’s favourite time of the year was Christmas.

“If you would’ve met her over the holidays she was just a jumpy, little old lady, who just loved everything and she’d be dancing in the street like a four-year-old.”

She lost her battle with cancer, in 2018.

“She loved Christmas lights. When Colton was a young boy they did it as a traditional thing for the holidays,” says Doug Williams.

The Williams are honouring the matriarch of the family by donating all the proceeds from the light show, to the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation.

The money raised will go towards essential equipment, local cancer research, and different patient initiatives.

“Meaning that patients who are treated everyday at the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre can stay local and in their community to receive care and don’t have to make the trip to other city’s to receive cancer care,” says Jenny McGregor, marketing director.

Donations, and a link to the Williams Light Show schedule can be found here.