WINDSOR
Windsor

$50K winning ticket helps a Wallaceburg man's holidays become a little 'merrier'

Allan Ing of Wallaceburg won $50,000 with Merry Millions. (Source: OLG) Allan Ing of Wallaceburg won $50,000 with Merry Millions. (Source: OLG)

The holidays became a little merrier for a Wallaceburg man.

Allan Ing won $50,000 in the November's Early Bird draw with Merry Millions ticket.

The winning ticket was purchased at Taylor Convenience on Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News