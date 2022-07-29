500 naloxone kits handed out at places of worship in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says 500 naloxone kits have been handed out last month since partnering with churches, mosques, synagogues, and temples in the region.

The health unit implemented a new strategy in June partnering with places of worship to highlight the impacts of opioid use and overdoses across all cultures and classes and to equip residents with the tools to prevent opioid deaths.

“More than 60 people died of opioid-related overdoses in our community last year. Naloxone can save lives, and the health unit is pleased that faith-based organizations have come forward to help,” acting medical officer of health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai said in a news release.

The health unit says the success of these naloxone distribution events has gone above their initial expectations, due to the commitment of community partners who stepped up.

WECHU says The Canadian Mental Health Association (Windsor-Essex County Branch), Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, Essex-Windsor EMS, Family Services Windsor-Essex, and Windsor Police Services all provided staff and expertise at the events.

Everyone who received a naloxone kit also learned how to identify an opioid-related overdose, the contents contained in it, and how to administer it to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The WECHU will be continuing these efforts at faith-based organizations on a per-request basis. Anyone interested in the distribution of naloxone kits to their congregation is asked to complete the Naloxone Distribution Event Request Form.

Naloxone kits are also available without a prescription or health card and at no cost at a number of pharmacies in Windsor-Essex.