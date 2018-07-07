$500,000 winning Lotto Max ticket sold in Windsor area
Winning tickets for the Lotto Max draw on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 were sold in Sarnia and Chatham.
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, July 7, 2018 12:09PM EDT
No winning ticket was sold for the $55 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
However, a $500,000 Maxmillions prize was sold in the Windsor area.
Four of the 13 Maxmillions prizes of $1 million each were claimed by a total of five ticket holders spread across the country.
One of those prizes will be shared by two ticket holders.
The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on July 13 will grow to approximately $60 million and there will be 22 Maxmillions prizes up for grabs.