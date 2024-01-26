WINDSOR
Windsor

50-year-old novice driver facing several charges after traffic stop

File photo of an OPP cruiser. Feb. 3, 2023. File photo of an OPP cruiser. Feb. 3, 2023.
Share

A 50-year-old novice driver is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in Chatham-Kent.

A member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle on Grand Avenue East around 1:05 a.m. on Friday after police say they observed poor driving behaviour including a stop sign violation.

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer says they observed signs of intoxication and determined the driver's licence was suspended. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to detachment for further testing.

While at detachment, the individual refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result of the investigation, the 50-year-old from Chatham was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs
  • Failure or refusal to comply with demand
  • Disobey stop sign - fail to stop
  • Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero
  • Driving while under suspension (two counts)

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Feb. 12.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

New Formula One team name mocked as the worst in series history

After climbing off the timing stand Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, he was asked his thoughts on the team known as AlphaTauri the last four years being renamed to Visa Cash App RB F1 — a moniker that has been widely panned by fans as the worst in F1 history.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News