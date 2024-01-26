50-year-old novice driver facing several charges after traffic stop

A 50-year-old novice driver is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in Chatham-Kent.

A member of the Elgin County OPP (Chatham Detachment) stopped a passenger vehicle on Grand Avenue East around 1:05 a.m. on Friday after police say they observed poor driving behaviour including a stop sign violation.

While speaking to the driver, the investigating officer says they observed signs of intoxication and determined the driver's licence was suspended. The driver was taken into custody without incident and transported to detachment for further testing.

While at detachment, the individual refused to provide a breath sample.

As a result of the investigation, the 50-year-old from Chatham was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Disobey stop sign - fail to stop

Novice driver - B.A.C. above zero

Driving while under suspension (two counts)

A 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension (ADLS) and a seven-day Vehicle Impoundment was initiated as per statute.

The accused is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Chatham on Feb. 12.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.