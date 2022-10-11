50 tickets issued during traffic blitz in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police issued 50 tickets during a traffic enforcement blitz on Monday.

The initiative began at 8:30 a.m. and ran throughout the day. The traffic unit and community patrol officers were in various locations throughout the municipality.

As a result, 51 provincial offence notices were issued for speeding and other Highway Traffic Act violations.

Police services across the province took part in Operation Impact initiatives promoting road safety over the Thanksgiving long weekend.