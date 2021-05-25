Advertisement
50 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021 9:45AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 424 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,639 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 6 cases are community acquired
- 12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 3 cases are outbreak related
- 29 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 2 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,643 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 227,602 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- A total of 246,632 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 66.7 per cent of residents 18 years and up in Windsor-Essex have received their first dose