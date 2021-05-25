WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 50 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 424 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,423 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,639 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 6 cases are community acquired
  • 12 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 3 cases are outbreak related
  • 29 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 10 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 2 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,643 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 227,602 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • A total of 246,632 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 66.7 per cent of residents 18 years and up in Windsor-Essex have received their first dose