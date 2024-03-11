5 youths arrested after getting into physical altercation, assaulting bystanders

Five teenagers ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old are facing assault charges after getting into a physical altercation early Monday morning and then assaulting bystanders who tried to intervene.

According to the Chatham-Kent Police Service, at 1:47 a.m. on Monday officers responded to a disturbance on King Street and Wellington Street in Chatham.

It was reported that eight youths were involved in a physical altercation.

Police said bystanders attempted to intervene but then were assaulted themselves by the youths.

As a result, a 14 year old, three 15 year olds and two 17 year olds were located, arrested and charged with two counts of assault.

The accused were transported to police headquarters and were released with conditions and a future court date of April 8, 2024.