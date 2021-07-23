WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16, 856 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16, 404 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAK IN THE REGION:

1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak

There are 3 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.

The health unit website says 1, 994 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: