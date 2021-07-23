Advertisement
5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Friday, July 23, 2021 9:39AM EDT Last Updated Friday, July 23, 2021 9:43AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit on July 2, 2021. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 435 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16, 856 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16, 404 people who have recovered.
OUTBREAK IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak
There are 3 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
The health unit website says 1, 994 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 524,687 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.8% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 80.6% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 65.7% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
- 66.3% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated