Five people were injured, one critically, following a single vehicle rollover on Highway 401 Sunday evening.

Chatham-Kent OPP say a car lost control in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 around 6 p.m. Sunday and ended up in the ditch.

All five adults in the car were injured including one who was airlifted with life-threatening injuries.

OPP are continuing to investigate the collision.

Any person with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or the Chatham-Kent detachment at (519) 352-1122.