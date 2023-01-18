5.25 per cent tax increase proposed for LaSalle

LaSalle will host an open house on its 2023 draft budget later this month.

If approved, it would result in a property tax increase of 5.25 per cent. That means taxes on a home assessed at $250,000 will go up by $131 compared to last year.

Administration is also looking to increase the municipal levy by nearly $3-million.

The increase would bring the 2023 general levy to more than $43-million to pay for policing costs and cover inflation.

The open house is scheduled at the Vollmer Complex on Jan. 25 around 6 p.m.