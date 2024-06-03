WINDSOR
Windsor

    • 5,000 students prepare to graduate University of Windsor

    University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor) University of Windsor campus in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Rich Garton/CTV Windsor)
    More than 5,000 students are preparing to walk across the stage at the University of Windsor Spring Convocation.

    Ceremonies will be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre over four days, from June 4 to June 7.

    "This year's convocation holds special significance as it honours graduates who faced the challenge of missing their high school graduations due to the pandemic,” said University of Windsor Registrar Ray Darling.

    The University will also award honorary degrees to three individuals who are leaders in their fields.

    Receiving honorary degrees

    • Gail Donner, professor emerita and former dean at the Lawrence Bloomberg Faculty of Nursing, University of Toronto
    • Allan Gregg, co-founder of Decima Research and the Strategic Counsel
    • Wanda Thomas Bernard, PhD, C.M., O.N.S., Canadian Senator for Nova Scotia

