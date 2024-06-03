5,000 students prepare to graduate University of Windsor

More than 5,000 students are preparing to walk across the stage at the University of Windsor Spring Convocation.

Ceremonies will be held at the Toldo Lancer Centre over four days, from June 4 to June 7.

"This year's convocation holds special significance as it honours graduates who faced the challenge of missing their high school graduations due to the pandemic,” said University of Windsor Registrar Ray Darling.

The University will also award honorary degrees to three individuals who are leaders in their fields.

Receiving honorary degrees