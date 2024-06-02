4th annual Johnny Loaring Classic at University of Windsor

Mariam Abdul-Rashid was one of the many athletes competing at the 4th annual Johnny Loaring Classic at the University of Windsor Sunday afternoon.

“I’m really grateful I already have the Olympic standard,” said the 26-year old hurdler from Oshawa, Ontario. “I get to come out here and fix those little things that you have to work on before leading into the games."

The Loaring Classic is a favourite among athletes including Abdul-Rashid.

“The track historically has always been fast," said the Paris-bound athlete who clocked one of her best times in Windsor a year ago. “If you wanna' run fast, come to Windsor.”

Austin Roth, associate meet director, said athletes from Barbados, Bahamas, Jamaica, the U.S. and elsewhere descended on Windsor because the track is fast and the meet is athlete-centered.

“It’s not about production. It’s not about getting everyone lined up to go,” Roth said. “It’s what would be best for an athlete. Where should they warm up? Where should they cool down?”

One athlete described how the start line of a race was moved to the other side of the track due to heavy winds last year in order to accommodate athletes.

The Loaring Classic started the days with about 300 athletes competing in the open section featuring athletes looking to tune up for OFSAA and others.

Two hundred competitors from 20 countries were in the elite division.

“For the crowd, the city, you’re getting to see the next Olympian, the next future Andre Degrasse or Melissa Bishop or Sarah Mitton race at your home track in Windsor," said Austin Roth.

The Johnny Loaring Classic, formerly known as the Windsor Open, is a high-performance track-and-field meet held at the University of Windsor’s Alumni Stadium.

The event was rebranded in 2017 to honour Johnny Loaring, Windsor’s only Olympic medalist in track and field.