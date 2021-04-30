WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 414 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,434 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,586 people who have recovered.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed gave his weekly epidemiological summary on Friday, noting a slight downward trend. The weekly case rate is 91.6 cases / 100,000 population and for the last seven days, it's 82.9 / 100,000 population. The per cent positivity is 6.5 per cent for the full week and the R0 (effective) is 0.94.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

8 cases are community acquired

21 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

16 cases are outbreak related

20 cases are still under investigation.

There are 17 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and three people are in the ICU.

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are increaseing in Windsor-Essex. Dr. Wajid Ahmed, Medical Officer of Health, attributes that to the transfer of patients from other regions to Windsor.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

12 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

2 community outbreak

1 long-term care or retirement home is in COVID-19 outbreak

1 school is in outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

151,398 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

137,567 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

13,831 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 165,229 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

The health unit is planning two pop-up clinics for residents age 18 and older in the N9A and N9C postal code areas on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will be walk-up only. WECHU expects to have about 1,000 doses at both sites.