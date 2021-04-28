Advertisement
49 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 9:31AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The death toll linked to the virus remains at 414 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 15,341 confirmed cases of the virus, including 14,475 people who have recovered.
