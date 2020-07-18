WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Saturday.

The health unit says of the new cases, 41 are workers in the agri-farm sector and six are in the community.

There have been 1,926 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex, including 1,303 people who have recovered.

The death toll in Windsor-Essex is at 69. Forty-nine deaths have occurred among residents in long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

There are now seven workplaces experiencing outbreaks including four agriculture facilities in Kingsville, two in Leamington and one manufacturing facility in Leamington.

A workplace outbreak is defined as two or more employees testing positive for the virus within a “reasonable timeframe to suspect transmission.”

There are also two outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes in Windsor-Essex — Village of Aspen Lake in Tecumseh and Augustine Villas in Kingsville.

A long-term care or retirement facility is considered in outbreak if one or more resident or staff is positive for COVID-19.