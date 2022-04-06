47 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting no new deaths, 155 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 47 hospitalizations on Wednesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 595 people.

Windsor-Essex has 394 active high-risk cases. WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 47 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Wednesday, including three cases in the ICU. That is an increase from Tuesday, when WECHU reported 46 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

16 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

10 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

1 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

5 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED