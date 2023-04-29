46-year-old man charged in connection to alleged sexual assault of minor

A man from Windsor is facing multiple charges after he allegedly locked a 15-year-old girl in a backroom of a variety store and sexually assaulted her earlier this month, police said.

According to the Windsor Police Service, on April 17 members of the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a report that a 15-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted at a variety store located in the 900-block of Howard Avenue.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned the victim had walked into the store by herself and was reportedly forced into a backroom by an employee, where she was allegedly locked inside and then sexually assaulted.

The victim was later allowed to leave the store, where she then reported the incident to police.

Following their investigation, members of the Major Crimes Unit arrested a suspect at the variety store on April 27.

As a result of the investigation, a 46-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference and forcible confinement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).