WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17, 151 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16, 521 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

13 cases are community acquired

14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

17 cases are still under investigation

1 case is travel related

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

There are 4 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and zero are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 2,154 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: