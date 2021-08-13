Advertisement
45 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, no new deaths
CTV Windsor Published Friday, August 13, 2021 9:38AM EDT
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17, 151 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16, 521 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 13 cases are community acquired
- 14 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 17 cases are still under investigation
- 1 case is travel related
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 2 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
There are 4 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and zero are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 2,154 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 555,385 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 77.1% of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 69.2% of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated