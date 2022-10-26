$45,000 in cash seized after Caesars Windsor investigation

A Windsor resident is facing charges after a lengthy police investigation targeting criminal interest rate offences occurring within Caesars Windsor.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Investigation and Enforcement Bureau (IEB) released details of the case on Wednesday.

Project CADIA began in the fall of 2021 and was conducted by the IEB with the assistance of the Caesars Windsor Casino Surveillance Department.

Police say the investigation was initiated after officers identified person-to-person transactions of Canadian currency and gaming chips being conducted on the gaming floor of the casino.

Officers the investigation was brought to a successful conclusion in July 2022, with the arrest of an individual following the execution of a search warrant at a Windsor home. Police seized more than $45,000 of Canadian currency, $11,000 of gaming chips, cellular telephones, and a diamond ring.

Nguyen Thi Chinh Quach, 53, of Windsor, has been charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Criminal Interest Rate

Laundering the Proceeds of Crime

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice-Windsor on Dec. 9, 2022. Police say she is not an employee of the casino.

The IEB is an OPP Division, embedded within the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), and is responsible for conducting criminal, provincial and regulatory eligibility investigations to ensure integrity and public safety within the AGCO regulated industries.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Investigation & Enforcement Bureau at 519-258-8986.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.