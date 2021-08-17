WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,324 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,600 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

  • 10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • Six cases are community acquired
  • Two cases are travel related
  • 26 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 287 cases are currently active:

  • 84 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
  • 203 non-VOC cases are active.

There have been 2,212 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says there are seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:

  • 294,196 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 29,100 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 265,096 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 559,292 doses have been administered to WEC residents
  • 77.5 per cent of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
  • 69.9 per cent of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated