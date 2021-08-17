Advertisement
44 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,324 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,600 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:
- 10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- Six cases are community acquired
- Two cases are travel related
- 26 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says 287 cases are currently active:
- 84 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active
- 203 non-VOC cases are active.
There have been 2,212 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.
The health unit says there are seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.
There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED:
- 294,196 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 29,100 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 265,096 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 559,292 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 77.5 per cent of WEC residents 12+ have received at least 1 dose
- 69.9 per cent of WEC residents 12+ are fully vaccinated