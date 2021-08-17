WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 17,324 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,600 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

10 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

Six cases are community acquired

Two cases are travel related

26 cases are still under investigation

WECHU says 287 cases are currently active:

84 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active

203 non-VOC cases are active.

There have been 2,212 preliminary or confirmed variant of concern cases identified in Windsor-Essex.

The health unit says there are seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the hospital in the region.

There are three workplace outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 437 people.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: