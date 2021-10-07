43 new COVID-19 cases reported as weekly case rate declines in Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 43 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region remains at 458 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 19,942 confirmed cases of the virus, including 19,223 people who have recovered.

In the weekly epidemiological summary, WECHU says the case rate was 56 cases per 100,000 population for the week and 53.2 in most recent seven days. That’s a decrease from 65 cases per 100,000 in the previous week.

The health unit says 261 cases are currently active - 153 variants of concern (VOC) cases are active and 108 non-VOC are active.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES:

20 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

14 cases are community acquired

2 cases are travel related

1 case is outbreak related

6 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN WINDSOR-ESSEX:

16 workplaces

2 long-term care or retirement homes

2 community outbreaks

5 school outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: