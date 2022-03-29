42 COVID-19 hospitalizations, no new deaths reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 34 new high-risk COVID-19 cases and 42 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The death toll related to COVID-19 in the region has reached 592 people.

Windsor-Essex has 26 active high-risk cases on Tuesday.

WECHU says due to changes in eligibility for testing, testing capacity is limited and case, contact, and outbreak management has been modified to focus on high-risk settings. As a result, case counts are an underestimate of the true number of individuals with COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. A “high risk” case is outlined on the health unit’s website.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

The health unit reports 42 patients in local hospitals with the virus on Tuesday, including four cases in the ICU. This is an increase from Monday when WECHU reported 38 COVID patients in area hospitals. WECHU and hospital numbers sometimes differ depending on time of reporting.

16 ACTIVE OUTBREAKS

6 Long-Term Care or Retirement Home Outbreaks

3 Hospital Unit Outbreaks

7 Community Outbreaks

0 Workplace Outbreaks

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED