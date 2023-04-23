41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon runs Sunday

The 41st Annual Easter Seals Telethon in Windsor, Ont. runs Sunday afternoon from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by CTV Windsor’s own Bob Bellacicco at St. Clair College, the telethon aims to raise funds that will directly impact the lives of the kids and families who depend on the support of Easter Seals.

Easter Seals is Canada’s largest local provider of programs, services, and issues-leadership and development for the disability community.

This year marks the 101st anniversary of Easter Seals, which was founded in Windsor In November 1922.

You can donate to the Easter Seals by following this link.