WINDS, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

Officials say a man in his 60s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,011 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,247 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

  • 9 cases are community acquired
  • 15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
  • 1 cases are outbreak related
  • 16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

  • 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
  • 1 community outbreak

There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,331 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:

  • 193,016 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
  • 178,197 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
  • 14,819 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
  • A total of 207,835 doses have been administered to WEC residents

 

 