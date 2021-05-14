Advertisement
41 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, one new death
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDS, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.
Officials say a man in his 60s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,011 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,247 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 9 cases are community acquired
- 15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 cases are outbreak related
- 16 cases are still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak
- 1 community outbreak
There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.
The health unit website says 1,331 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- 193,016 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine
- 178,197 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine
- 14,819 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine
- A total of 207,835 doses have been administered to WEC residents