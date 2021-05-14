WINDS, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

Officials say a man in his 60s from the community has died. The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 421 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,011 confirmed cases of the virus, including 15,247 people who have recovered.

BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES

9 cases are community acquired

15 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

1 cases are outbreak related

16 cases are still under investigation

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak

There are 21 Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 3 people are in the ICU.

The health unit website says 1,331 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED: