WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 41 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with an increasing number of outbreaks.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 3,637 confirmed cases of the virus, including 3,134 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

5 are close contacts of confirmed cases

5 cases are community acquired

5 cases are healthcare workers

1 case is in the agri-farm sector

25 are under investigation

WECHU says there are 424 active cases. Sixteen people are in the hospital and one is in the ICU.

Outbreaks

There are 16 active outbreaks in the region.

New outbreaks have been declared on the seventh floor of Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus and the Tayfour Campus of Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare.

This is a developing story, more coming.