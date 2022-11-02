40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon underway in Windsor

The 40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon kicked off Saturday morning in Windsor.

The program, which helps raise funds to purchase wheelchairs and other items for youth across the country, will be televised live on CTVNewsWindsor.ca from the St. Clair College main campus.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Easter Seals, which was founded in Windsor In November 1922.

"We do have some fun donation ideas. We have a $55 wheelchair pledge which you donate $5. We then take all those donations, add them up and we sort of build a wheelchair the day of the telethon. And since this is the 100th anniversary, we're asking for a hundred dollars for a hundred years - a dollar a year,” said Easter Seals Chair Michael Kelly.