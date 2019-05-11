

Motorists should expect some major delays this weekend on the 401, as the highway will be closed in both directions at Elgin Road, east of London.

The closure begins at 6 p.m. Saturday evening and the highway won't reopen again until 10 a.m. Sunday.

Crews need the highway to be shut down as they will be demolishing the Elgin Road underpass.

The same stretch of road will also be closed Monday from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. and again Tuesday from 12 a.m. from 5 a.m.

Detours will be in place and lengthy delays are anticipated.