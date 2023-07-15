4000 rubber ducks drop in the inaugural rubber duck race in Belle River

It would appear that the residents of Belle River are fond of rubber ducks!

Saturday was the first ever rubber duck race to benefit hospice of Windsor.

Each duck cost $5 dollars with the person who paid for the first duck to cross the finish line receiving $1000 dollars.

Although the duck drop was delayed it wasn't due to the rainy weather. The delay was caused by a flood of donors hoping to buy the winning bird.

Organizers, who were pleased by the turnout say the money raised will go to good use.

"Our hospice is only about 50% government funded so something like this today is great for every $150 raised it takes care of a night for patient and family and our community and those dollars stay local," said Katharen Bortolin of Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

The duck race was one of the marquis events during the Belle River Sunsplash, Saturday which ended with live entertainment and a beer garden at Lakeview Park.

Organizers hope for better weather Sunday as Sunsplash continues Sunday with a kids fishing derby, entertainment, a vendors market, corn-hole tournaments and beach volleyball.