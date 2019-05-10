

The province is expected to announce a pilot project Friday morning regarding a pilot project to increase the speed limits on portions of Ontario's 400-series highways.

Minister of Transportation, Jeff Yurek, will be joined by Sarnia-Lambton MPP Bob Bailey at Highway 402 and Longwoods Road for the announcement at 11:30 a.m.

At this point, it's unclear when or where the pilot projects will commence.

There's speculation the increase will be bumped to 120 km/h in certain areas.

The speed limit on the 400-series highways, including Highway 401 -- part of which is considered the busiest highway in North America -- is 100 km/h, while other provincial highways range between 80 and 90 km/h.

According to Bob Nichols, a spokesman for the Ontario Ministry of Transportation, the original limit on highways 400, 401, 417 and the Queen Elizabeth Way was 70 miles per hour (113 km/h), but that was lowered in 1975 in response to the oil crisis.

The fact that it hasn't been raised again in the more than 40 years since then -- despite the end of the oil embargo and improvements to vehicle safety and fuel efficiency --has led to calls for change.

Chris Klimek, who founded the advocacy campaign Stop 100 eight years ago, said the current limit turns almost every driver in Ontario into a law-breaker.

Provincial Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek acknowledged last week that the 400-series highways are designed to handle traffic at 120 km/h.

(With files from The Canadian Press)